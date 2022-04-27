Starting May 2, Kevin Declan Clark will hold regular twice-weekly office hours to hear public concerns about Wellsboro issues.
Clark will be available every Monday from 3-4 p.m. in the lobby of the Wellsboro Borough office on Crafton Street, as well as 7-8 a.m. every Friday at the Native Bagel on Central Avenue.
Fulfilling a campaign promise to be available to all Clark said, “I want to hear what’s on the minds of residents, business owners, workers and other stakeholders in Wellsboro’s health and vitality.”
This is an open invitation to discuss with Clark any borough-related concerns. The hope is that all Wellsboro residents and stakeholders get their concerns explored and answered. Clark is also available to meet at the borough office lobby by appointment if these meeting times are not suitable.
You may contact the councilman at his Facebook page, Kevin Declan Clark, Wellsboro Councilor.