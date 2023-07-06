Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to community improvement, recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the 2023 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program to Westfield Borough. This grant aims to tackle the issue of cigarette litter specifically within the borough.
“When I joined the borough council I spoke to residents asking what they needed, one of the requests was cigarette butt receptacles, particularly from businesses. I looked into it and applied for this grant from Keep America Beautiful. Driving the point home, this Spring, the Girl Scouts did a community clean up and were shocked at the amount of cigarette butts they collected,” said Kristen Zaidi, Westfield Borough council member.
Keep America Beautiful offered merit-based grants totaling nearly $400,000 to various organizations across the nation, including Westfield Borough. These grants were awarded to local governments, business improvement districts, downtown associations and parks and recreation commissions committed to eliminating litter and enhancing the appeal of their communities.
Over 1,850 communities across the country have implemented the program, achieving a 50 percent reduction in cigarette litter within just the first six months.
This year’s grants include a requirement to collect and send cigarette butts to TerraCycle, a company dedicated to recycling them into practical items such as benches, picnic tables, and other useful products.
Westfield Borough will be installing the disposals, recycling the butts through Terracycle, and will also distribute portable ashtrays. Anyone who is interested in a pocket or portable ashtray should contact the borough.
“Every little bit helps to reduce litter and to help turn trash into something useful again,” said Zaidi. “We are hoping our next community litter clean up will have a lot fewer cigarette butts.”