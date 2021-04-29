The library has received donations from Craig and Kristyn Sama and Barb and Bill Miller.
Books have been donated in memory of Robert Lee Witter, Clara Belle Witter, Lewellyn Howland and Rosa Marie Witter, Robert Cedric Witter, Omar Lee and Caroline May Witter, Ferrol Witter, Andrew Howard Witter, Don Witter, Infant Aunt, and Gertrude Frances Witter by Bill and Jean (Olofson) Shepherd.
New Adult Fiction: “Miracles Of Marble Cove: Beacon’s Call,” “Gambling Man” by David Baldacci.
New Adult Non-Fiction: “Killer Triggers” by Joe Kenda, “Finding Freedom” by Erin French, “Come Fly The World” by Julia Cooke.
New Children’s Fiction: “Toad Weather” by Sandra Markle, “The Alligator Who Came For Dinner” by Steve Smallman.
New DVD: “The Courier.”
If you have not returned items you took out (either before or after the pandemic shutdown), now would be a good time to do so. If you are not sure, call the library and I will let you know if you have anything out.
Thanks for your support.