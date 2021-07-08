The library has received a donation from Graye and Elizabeth Holder.
New adult fiction: “The Terminal List,” “True Believer,” “Savage Son” and “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr; “Lady Sunshine” by Amy Mason Doan; “The Fiancee” by Kate White; “The Night Hawks” by Elly Griffiths; “The Summer of No Attachments” by Lori Foster.
New adult non-fiction: “Home Made” by Liz Hauck, “Beaches” by Gray Malin.
New juvenile fiction: “Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son” by James Patterson, “Saltwater Secrets” by Cindy Callaghan.
New children’s fiction: “American Anthem” by Gene Scheer, “Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish” by Beth Ferry, “Llama Llama Meets the Babysitter” by Anna Dewdney.
New DVD: “Percy vs Goliath.”
WPL’s Keep It Simple Summer Reading Program (Tails & Tales) is running from June 17-July 29. Call 814-367-5411 or stop in at the library to pick up your bag with reading log. Watch for our next Pop-Up Story Time, and also info on WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Bash to end our summer program.