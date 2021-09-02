The library has received a donation from T. James and Darla Davis in memory of Fred Kolesar.
The book “The Burning: The Untold Story of Christa McAuliffe and NASA’s Challenger Disaster” by Kevin Cook has been donated to the library by Xiana English.
New adult fiction: “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger, “Write My Name Across The Sky” by Barbara O’Neal.
New adult non-fiction: “The Ultimate Evil” by Maury Terry.
New juvenile fiction: “The Misadventures of Max Crumbly: Masters Of Mischief” by Rachel Renee Russell, “Wildfire” by Rodman Philbrick.
New children’s fiction: “Fletcher and the Caterpillar” and “Fletcher and the Summer Show” by Julia Rawlinson.
New DVD: “Peter Rabbit 2”
WPL is open and back to regular hours.