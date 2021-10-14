Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.