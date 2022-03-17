The library has received a donation from David Brown.
New adult fiction: “The Locked Room” by Elly Griffiths, “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris, “Killer View” by Roy Johansen, “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel, “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton.
New adult non-fiction: “The Language of Flowers” by Odessa Begay.
New juvenile fiction: “American Horse Tales: Nowheresville,” “Those Kids From Fawn Creek” by Erin Entrade Kelly.
New children’s fiction: “The Wonky Donkey Board Book” by Craig Smith, “Babies in the Ocean” by Ginger Swift.
New DVDs: “A Journal For Jordan,” “Barbie: Go Team Roberts,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Redeeming Love.”
Get your one-of-a-kind WPL book bag for a $5 donation.