The library has received a donation from Janet Adams in memory of Mary L. Brooks.
New adult fiction: “The House on Prytania” by Karen White
New adult non-fiction: “Taste of Home American Summer Cookbook,” “Magnolia Table 3” by Joanna Gaines, “The Wager” by David Grann
New juvenile fiction: “Spirit Animals: Fire And Ice” by Shannon Hale
New children’s fiction: “Dear Street” by Lindsay Zier-Vogel, “Turkey’s Sandtastic Beach Day” by Wendi Silvano, “Moose Versus Goose” by Patrick Brooks, “Choose Your Own Adventure by Dragonlark: Glitterpony Farm,” “Natasha Wing’s The Night Before Mother’s Day”
New DVDs: “The Ritual Killer,” “Knock At The Cabin”
John Campbell was the winner of the Mother’s Day Giveaway.
Join WPL on Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center as we present the Bigfoot Hunter with Mike Familant. Everyone is welcome; let your Bigfoot, Yeti, Sasquatch flag fly. WPL will be a stop on the Bigfoot Tour; let’s show Mike what we got.