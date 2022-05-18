The library has received donations from Richard K. Carpenter, Robert J. Rugaber and the Westfield Rod & Gun Club.
New adult fiction: “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian, “Mustique Island” by Sarah McCoy, “Overboard” by Sara Paretsky.
New Adult non-fiction: “Back to the Prairie” by Melissa Gilbert, “The Complete Maus” by Art Spiegelman.
New juvenile fiction: “Choose Your Own Adventure: The Abominable Snowman, Journey Under The Sea, Space And Beyond, The Lost Jewels Of Nabooti.”
New children’s fiction: “It’s A Sign!” by Jarrett Pumphrey, “The World Belonged To Us” by Jaqueline Woodson.
New DVDs: “Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams,” “Dog,” “Uncharted,” “Blacklight.”
Sign-ups for WPL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities, beginning soon. And, we will have in-person programs Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Methodist Center.