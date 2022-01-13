Winterfest is this Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free, fun, family-friendly activities around Hills Creek State Park’s beach parking area in Charleston Township, eight miles from Wellsboro. The park’s GPS address is 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, Pa. 16901.

“We follow Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission guidelines on how thick the ice on Hills Creek Lake should be for events,” said Tim Morey, organizer. “This week’s forecast is favorable for ice and snow.”

As of Monday, Jan. 10, the ice on Hills Creek Lake was already three inches thick and has been building steadily since the preceding week.

“With temperatures ranging from 6 to 34 degrees this week, the lake should be building ice daily,” Morey said. “Individuals are already ice fishing but the ice on the lake may not be the thickness required to safely hold activities for larger groups, such as ice skating or ice fishing.”

In prior years, snow has arrived for several Winterfests at the last minute, according to Morey.

“We don’t need a lot of snow for sledding, usually between one and two inches. We do need at least five inches for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on park trails and seven inches of ice for large groups to ice skate or participate in an ice fishing demonstration on the lake,” Morey said. “If there isn’t enough ice, the ice fishing program and demonstrations will be held on land.”

If there is enough snow, the introduction to cross-country skiing and snowshoeing mini-clinics are from 1-3 p.m. Adults and kids can sign out snowshoes and skis to use in the park free until 3 p.m.

Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available to everyone from 11 a.m. until gone. Fire rings and burn barrels will help visitors stay warm.

Visitors can participate in a 30-minute bird walk at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 or 1:30 p.m. with local birders from the Tiadaghton Audubon Society serving as guides. Bring binoculars and cameras.

The local birders group will also have a display of free brochures to take home. One is about landscaping with native garden plants and the other is on how to make windows in homes and businesses safer for birds.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., build a free bluebird nesting box to take home (one per family while supplies last) or make-and-take children’s crafts, such as pinecone bird feeders. All materials are provided free.

An interactive talk on “Animals in Winter” with a display of photographs, mounts, furs and other hands-on examples of animal adaptations will be given at noon and again at 1 p.m. During this program, discover the different ways Pennsylvania wildlife spend the winter and adaptations that help them to survive.

Snow and ice condition updates will be posted at https://www.stepoutdoors.org and on Facebook at Step Outdoors Tioga PA.

For more information, call 570-724-4246 weekdays.