The annual Whistle Stop Electric Train Show and Sale will return Sunday, Dec. 4.
The event will be held at the Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Fire Hall, located on Route 220 in Williamsport. Free parking is available.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3 and children under age 12 are admitted free.
At the electric train show and sale, electric trains will be on display, bought, sold and swapped. Test track and refreshments are available and Santa will be there.
Renting a dealer table costs $10, and dealers must have a valid Pennsylvania tax ID number.
For more information, call 570-326-4280.