We had a great Independence Day here in the village, with picnics, family get togethers and an awesome fireworks display. I hope you all had a great time as well. We had 48 of the Smith family and friends get together on July 3 here at the “homestead.”
We had visitors Sheldon and Bernadene Quimby, Michael, Shawna and Alana Quimby; Shawna’s mom Judy and niece Trinity. They came for the Smith family reunion and while in the area Michael did some treasure hunting with his metal detector on a plot of land that was once the farm of our great, great grandparents. Denise Smith and a family friend, Koby, were visiting family, Carl and Marylou Smith fortunately were able to attend the family reunion too.
Pastor Bill Baker had a good family get together also. His mother, Carol, was surprised by a visit from her nieces, Jenn and Sue from Massachusetts and nephew, David from New York. They enjoyed spending time with local family, sharing stories and fun meals.
Carmen Toby drove the “Daisy’s” around the countryside on Friday. She, Eileen Dewey, Jeannette Comstock and Dianne Kennedy took a drive to the Sliders over past Watrous. They enjoyed the flowers, butterflies, waterfalls and each other’s company. They stopped for a picnic lunch in Blackwell.
We have birthdays this month, Brady Hand, Marie Packard, Kathy Fuhrer and Carter Knowlton; happy birthday to them. Kathy and Rusty Fuhrer will celebrate their anniversary also. Happy anniversary to Lucas and Anjie Sherman.
The Widow’s group will meet for lunch Thursday the 14th at the Middle Ridge church. Sisters in Faith will meet Thursday night at Whitneyville church.
For those of you concerned about Eileen Dewey she wants you all to know she’s having a good week. She is feeling good and getting out more often. She truly appreciates all the cards and prayers for her. We have many on our prayer list this week. A praise for the successful surgery for Darren Kennedy, he is home in Texas recovering. Brett Knowlton is still recovering from knee surgeries. Hannah Wilkinson Sechrist’s in-laws, Becky and Jim Sechrist, are struggling with cancers. Our neighbor, Anthony, has been in the hospital. Steve Cornell will be having surgery soon as will Marty Baker. Mary Wise is at home now and feeling better. She had a visit from her son which is a joy and helps with healing. George West is recovering at home from a stroke. Joy Winkler’s niece, Mandy, will be having hip replacement surgery. Luke Patt, who was a huge help to Fred Kennedy when Fred was unable to care for his horses, is now recovering from a broken leg which required surgery. Now Fred gets to help Luke. Terri Robinson’s sister, Sandy, will be having surgery on the 25th. Prayers for comfort and peace will help her in preparation for the surgery. Jim J. is recovering from a motorcycle vs. deer encounter with multiple injuries. Prayers for those traveling and for the family of Michael Hults.