Lenore Wimbrough had the surprise of her life Saturday, Jan. 23, when a car came through her picture window. She had been sitting there moments before working on a puzzle and had just moved when the car hit her house.
I understand that the damage to the front of her house was extensive but we are just so thankful that Lenore was not injured.
That same Saturday evening, Jeannette Comstock had a deer run out of the field below my house into the front of her car.
She was not injured but the right front of her car was damaged. There are so many deer out now looking for food, and no matter how alert we are watching for them, they will dart out into the road.
Sympathy is extended to Donna and Ken Vaux in the passing of her mother. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Our prayers go out to all those that have the COVID-19 virus or have family members with it. It seems to be affecting all of us in some way.
My sister Bernadene and her family of Port Ewen are recovering from it. They are fortunate that none of them had to be hospitalized.
While we are all staying home and staying safe, remember to call a friend or neighbor and cheer them up
Carmen Toby is handling the collection for Seeds of Hope from our church, They are in need of toilet tissue, paper towels and women’s toiletries and other basic items right now. They can always use twin size bedding.
On our get well list this week is Louis Rice, Bill Shumway, Nancy Shumway, Pam English and Cheryl Gould. Carmen is running her “Medic Wagon” this week as she takes Cheryl and I to doctor appointments, We keep her so busy that we have renamed her car.
Happy birthday to Butch Toby on Feb. 9.
Happy Groundhog’s Day and may he bring us good news on an early spring.