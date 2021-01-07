Happy New Year. Let us hope and pray that 2021 will be a better year for all, that the vaccine will prevent the COVID virus and all will be well again. Also pray that we can again be one nation – undivided – of God.
Andrew Corbett and his father Anson, of Birdsboro, had a extended visit with his Grandparents, Carl and Mary Lou Smith over Christmas. They also visited Amy Smith and boys. Mary Lou said they all enjoyed every minute of the visit.
Laura and Nate Durning of Haydenville, Mass. and Nate and Kirsten Smith and daughter Linient spent a few days with their parents Bruce and Deb Smith of Covington.
Eleanor Moore is ill and is at the Bradford County Manor recovering. Her address is 15900 Route 6, Troy PA 16947. She would enjoy cards.
On our healing prayer list this week is Mahlon Smith, Steven Hand and Pauline Dively.
We need to keep Pastor Bill in our prayers as his cow barn roof collapsed from the heavy snow and he lost two cows.
Kylee McIntyre Patterson had a baby girl, named Hope. Congratulations to Kylee and also to the grandparents Rich and Leanne McIntyre.
Happy birthday to Theresa Gile and Ayden Hand Ruppert on Jan. 5 and to Pastor Keith Diehl on Jan. 9. Tim and Tonya Wilkinson also celebrate their anniversary on Jan. 5.