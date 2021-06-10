The wedding of Stacy Wolz and Jeremy Clark will be held on Saturday, June 12, at the Firemen’s Annex in Wellsboro. Stacy is the daughter of Bill and Janlyn Shumway.
Carmen Toby received a phone call from Phyllis Gibson from South Carolina. Phyllis and her husband Bill used to live on the Dartt Settlement Road and attended our church. She asked Carmen to pass her greetings on to her friends up here in the Wellsboro area.
The Widow-Mite group will meet for lunch at l1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the Turkey Ranch.
The Sister’s in Faith will meet Thursday evening, June 10, at the church at 7 p.m. with Janet Watters as our leader and Jeannette Comstock as hostess.
The Men’s Brotherhood Breakfast is on Saturday, June 12, at 8:30 a.m. at the Perkins Restaurant in Mansfield.
Prayers go out to Lenore Wimbrough’s family during the illness of her daughter Sara, who lives in San Antonio, Texas.
Healing prayers are for Pastor Bill Baker and Jackie Wagaman, who have surgery appointments, and for Eileen Dewey, who is scheduled for a test, and to Kathy Fuhrer.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Earl Carpenter. He will be greatly missed by many.
We keep Elliot Gile and the family of his girlfriend, Margo, who passed away, in our prayers.
Happy birthday to Kyle Knowlton on June 12 and Bridget Knowlton on June 15.
The weather has been perfect for being outdoors and the motorcyclists and the bicyclers have taken advantage of it. I do too. I sit on the front porch and watch traffic (which on the Whitneyville four corners can be exciting) and then on the deck and watch the birds (which can be calming).