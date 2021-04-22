Good news – Country Terrace is open to visitors again (with COVID-19 rules) and you can take a family member out for a ride. This makes Bill Shumway and his mother, Ruth Ann, happy.
Andrew and his father Anson Corbett spent an extended Easter vacation with Andrew’s grandparents, Carl and Mary Lou Smith. While here, they celebrated Andrew’s 16th birthday on April 13.
Aunt Amy took Andrew and her boys, Matthew, Lucas and David, bicycling on the Pine Creek Trail, rafting on Pine Creek and hiking to the Sand Run Falls.
On Andrew’s way home to Birdsboro, they stopped in Williamsport and he took his driver’s test and passed. Thanks to Grandpa’s teaching him to drive.
On my birthday I had lunch with Bill and Lois Werts, Pauline Dively and Roberta Henry. Roberta is here from Emigrant, Mont. to visit friends and her son Scott in Elkton, Md.
Joy Winkler is happy having her son Jeff and wife Sarah from Florida visiting her.
Jane and Rich McGee had a surprise visit from their grandson, Martin Sexton, for lunch. Martin is being deployed for a tour in Kuwait.
Healing prayers are for Rich and Jane McGee’s daughter, Beth Ann, who is seriously ill.
Continued healing prayers are for Butch Toby and Wade Gile.