Isn’t this weather ever going to improve? We have to sneak in a little yard work between rain storms and it is still too chilly for me.
I shouldn’t be grumbling on Mother’s Day because it has been a good day with lots of cards, phone calls, plants and loving messages. The church service was on Mother’s Love. Dianne Kennedy gave each mother a plant at the end of the service.
Pastor Bill Baker, assisted by Dianne Kennedy, led a dedication of the handicap lift which had been given in memory of Berwyn D. Smith. We are now handicap-accessible between the sanctuary and the social rooms.
The Men’s Breakfast Group met last Saturday at Perkins at 8:30 a.m. and enjoyed being together.
The Widow’s Mite Group will meet at the Turkey Ranch for their monthly lunch on Thursday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m.
The Sisters-in-Faith will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the church with leader Janet Watters and hostess Kathy Fuhrer.
We are happy to report that Butch Toby is feeling better but we continue to keep his Uncle Wilfred Toby on our prayer list and add Olin, the Amish man who worked on our church roof in the past, to the prayer list as he is in the Rochester hospital from a work-related injury. We also pray for those struggling with addictions.
Happy birthday to Kaylee Hand, Joy Winkler and Mrya Goss on May 15.
I started out grumbling but I want to take that back and remind people what a beautiful area we live in. The flowering trees have been beautiful this year and there have been outstanding photos on Facebook of Wellsboro and Tioga County. The birds are so colorful and I have had hummingbirds at the feeder. We should be thankful. Have a good week.