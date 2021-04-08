Today

A good deal of sunshine. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.