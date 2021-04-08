The Easter Bunny has come and gone but, more important, Jesus died for our sins and Sunday morning we celebrated that Christ has Risen. Hallelujah! All the Holy Week services were well attended. It is good having our church family back in the church again.
Sisters-in-Faith will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the church with Carmen Toby as hostess.
The Men’s Brotherhood will meet for breakfast at Perkins on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The Widow’s Mite is holding a meeting at Timeless Destination on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Prayers for healing are requested for Cheryl Gould, Butch and Carman Toby, Eileen Dewey, Mahlon Smith and Jeannette Comstock.
Allan and Pastor Sandi Hemker have a new great-grandson, Apollo, who also needs our prayers as he is having breathing problems.
Mahlon Smith and Ross Baker have moved back into their homes as they continue to recover.
Spring clean-up days for Charleston Township are April 16 and 17.
Happy birthday wishes go to Margo Lombardi and Ken Vaux on April 7, Lynn Gile on April 8 Elliot Gile on April 10 and myself on April 14.
Hope I get to celebrate this year. Last year, the church family did a drive-by party for me, with cars decorated and cards in my mail box. That was fun. I may be getting older but I still love birthdays.