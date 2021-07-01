The Whitneyville United Methodist Church Service will now be held at 10 a.m. starting this Sunday, July 4. We invite you to join us.
Prayers have been answered. We are happy to report that Pastor Bill and Val Baker’s granddaughter Nora is doing better. Cheryl Gould received a good report and Butch Toby is feeling better.
Lenore Wimbrough is still visiting family in Texas. She reports that her daughter Sara is still seriously ill and we need to keep her on our prayer list.
We also need to keep the people and their families in Florida where the building collapsed in our prayers.
Ayden Hand and a friend from Texas will be home spending a week with family.
Rob Knowlton celebrated his birthday on July 1. He is enjoying his 60s and retirement by building a cabin on his “Hill” lot. That will keep you young Rob as long as you don’t let the ladder slip again.
I have enjoyed this summer weather, the beautiful flowers and the colorful birds and their singing (even early in the morning). It reminds of the saying, “Nature is better than therapy.” Have a good week.