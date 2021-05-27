Hope Wilkinson, the daughter of Tim and Tonya Wilkinson, recently graduated from Syracuse University with honors. Her degree is in international relations and language. I am proud that she is my great-granddaughter. She will also celebrate her birthday on May 27. Happy birthday, Hope.
Bill and Jan Shumway are happy that they can now take Bill’s mother Ruth Ann, who lives at Country Terrace, out for a ride. It is good to have some of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted. We all know they were necessary but it was difficult when families could not be together.
I hosted Bean Soup Day on Sunday, which we usually do on New Year’s Day. I take Christmas ham bones and make soup and make some other goodies and have an open house day. It’s a good way to use the ham bones and makes a good social time. When the soup is gone, the party is over. Jan Shumway brought some delicious cupcakes which we all enjoyed.
Steve, a cousin of Cheryl Gould, has the coronavirus now, and we send healing prayers to him. We still need to be careful and follow the rules, such as wearing masks and keeping distance when we are out in the public. Although I have had the vaccine, I still wear a mask when I go grocery shopping.
Butch and Carmen Toby attended Butch’s uncle Wilfred Toby’s funeral on Saturday. Many out-of-town family members were there including ones from North Carolina.
Steve and Krista Hand hosted a birthday party for family members who celebrated birthdays in May. This included Elijah Hand, Kaylee Hand, Arah Hand and Atlas Hand.
Bonnie Goodreau celebrated her birthday on Sunday, May 23.
Sheldon and Bernadene Quimby of Port Ewen, N.Y. spent a couple of days with Jeannette Comstock and we sisters, Jeannette, Bernadene, Dianne Kennedy and myself, got to enjoy time together.