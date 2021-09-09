One day this last week, I enjoyed having lunch in Mansfield with Duane and Nancy Cobb. It does me good to get out as I enjoy visiting with long time friends.
Mitch, Briana and Lilyana Ternay of Las Vegas are visiting her parents, Rob and Cynthia Knowlton and other family members. Thursday was my afternoon for them to spend time here with me and with Carmen Toby and Roxie Wilkinson. Lilyana is just over a year old and she is a walker and kept us all busy. I loved it.
Carmen Toby attended a baby shower for Jacilee and Alonzo Toby on Saturday. They are expecting a baby boy soon.
Happy birthday to Rich Wilkinson and Brenda Love, who celebrated birthdays Sept. 6, Afton Hand and Melaina Love on Sept. 8, Daisy Gotshal and Barb Gile Sept. 9, and Roxie Wilkinson Sept. 12. We wish you all special blessings on your special day.
We are seeing the signs of fall: a few colored leaves here and there, the gathering of the birds getting ready to migrate and the cool mornings.
Don’t you just love the fall season? If only it could last about five months, I would be happy. This is what I call Sweatshirt Weather and makes you want to get out there and enjoy it. I was going to say “and take a long walk” but my walks are getting shorter.
Rod and Cindy Bird and Rod’s father visited Carl and Mary Lou Smith on Saturday. Mary Lou and Cindy graduated from the Williamsport Nursing School in the Class of 1975 and really enjoyed catching up on news.
Carl and Mary Lou Smith attended Carl’s 50th class reunion from Mansfield school on Saturday, which was held at the Lamb’s Creek Inn. Carl enjoyed seeing his classmates and Mary Lou enjoyed visiting with Judy Hall Roupp and Mary Lee Tarbox Vlaljic who graduated with her from the North Penn School Class of 1972.
Have a good week.