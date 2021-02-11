OK, I have had enough snow. How about you? I usually like it and think it is pretty, but this snow has been around since Dec. 17 and has worn out its welcome.
The Widow’s Mite group will meet Feb. 11 at the Wellsboro Pizza Hut for their luncheon.
Butch Toby will celebrate his birthday on Feb. 9 and Steve and Krista Hand will celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 11.
Sheldon and Bernaden Quimby of Port Ewen, N.Y. spent the weekend with Jeannette Comstock. We sisters, Jeannette, Bernadene, Dianne Kennedy and I, got together at Jeannette’s on Saturday for lunch.
I had a nice phone visit with Pauline Dively. Remember to call a friend and cheer them up.
Get well wishes and healing prayers go out to Pam English and Bill Shumway, who are both recovering from surgery, and to Steve Hand, Cherlyl Gould and Bob Janeski.
Our church will reopen for regular services on Feb. 14. There are still some restrictions, such as no coffee hours yet but we are so happy to be able to have the church open for Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.
Some of us are getting our COVID vaccine shot. We hope more vaccine comes in soon for the ones who are on the waiting list.
There’s not much news due to the COVID restrictions and the cold weather; most people are staying home where it is warm and cozy. I have another quilt started that will keep me busy.