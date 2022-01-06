Wellsboro Building Supply has moved to 41 Wetmore Street, just two blocks from the old location. Come and visit them at this location and check out all the supplies they have on hand or that can be ordered. Russell’s gun shop is also located at the new site.

Sunday’s church service was led by Carmen Toby. She explained the wise men following the star to visit the baby Jesus. She gave a lot of interesting explanations.

Healing prayers are requested for Carol Baker, Mark Wagaman and Bill Robinson.

Many are traveling at this time, including Bill and Jan Shumway, and we pray for safe travels for all travelers.

Theresa Gile and family gathered at Jess Keck’s home for the New Year’s celebration. It is always good when families can get together.

Bruce and Deb Smith’s family gathered at their home for Christmas and New Year’s. Nate and Laura Durning from Massachusetts and Nate and Kirsten and children from Ithaca, N.Y. were home. They celebrated Nate Durning’s birthday while here.

Sympathy is extended to the Rich McGee family and friends in the death of Rich’s daughter.

Happy birthday to Theresa Gile on Jan. 5, McKenna McIntyre and Rich McIntyre on Jan. 11.

Congratulations to Tim and Tonya Wilkinson who celebrate their anniversary on Jan. 5.