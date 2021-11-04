Happy Halloween to all the little goblins who were out trick or treating Sunday night. They are always cute “little devils” and I enjoy it if they stop in at my house.
Orange, red and yellow are the colors for this time of year. We didn’t have the usual beautiful foliage, but I did enjoy what we had. At this time of year, Butch Toby always suggests that we wear orange to church on the Sunday closest to Halloween. This Sunday we had the most orange that I have seen all fall. The choir even had little orange hats on. We outdid ourselves and I think Butch was happy.
The Widows Mite will meet on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in Mansfield for lunch at Perkins.
Sister’s-in-Faith will meet on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. with Eileen Dewey as hostess and Janet Watters as worship leader.
The Men’s Brotherhood will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Perkins in Mansfield. All men are invited.
I enjoyed a nice trip to Lancaster this week with Reitha Starkweather, Delphine Copp and Carmen Toby. Friday we went to the outlets and to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater to see the play “Mamma Mia.” Saturday, we traveled on to Kennett Square to the Longwood Gardens. They are beautiful and we walked miles before I finally agreed to have one of the scooters to finish the trail to the Conservatory. I really enjoyed the chrysanthemum display and the orchid room.
Healing prayers are requested for Celestia Fuhrer, who was injured in a car accident.
It was good to have Pam English back in church and we still need to keep her on the healing prayer list along with Carol Baker, who keeps improving.
Rob Knowlton was back in church with us and said his and Cynthia’s trip to Missouri was great. Cynthia and her dogs participated in the National Dog Herding Trials with one dog taking the Grand Champion award.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ron Wood. Ron was very active in agriculture in Tioga County, Pennsylvania and surrounding states and we all appreciate his knowledge and leadership.
Happy birthday to Janet Martindale and Jonathan Hand on Nov. 4 and to Cheryl Gould and Sierra Farrington on Nov. 9.
Time changes this weekend so don’t forget to “fall back” an hour on Nov. 7.