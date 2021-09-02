So many signs of fall are appearing. I love the seasons, even winter although that is not my favorite, but they roll around too fast. I try to savor each one and enjoy the best parts. Sure, it has been hot this summer, but haven’t the flowers been exceptionally beautiful?
The rains recently have caused a lot of flooding and damage and we keep the people who suffered damage in our prayers. VIM has been helping in the Roseville area and now plan on helping in the Cowanesque Valley. If you feel the call to help, they are looking for volunteers.
We also need to keep the area that is in the path of Hurricane Ida in our prayers this week.
Carmen Toby, Reitha Starkweather and Delpheine Copp spent a week vacationing in Tennessee. They visited several parks and attended shows. They really enjoyed their vacation in the Smoky Mountains.
Rich and Roxie Wilkinson enjoyed having Tim and Shirley Kerns of Florida spend a few days with them.
Congratulations to Bill and Terri Robinson who were recently married in the Middle Ridge Church by Pastor Bill Baker. We are happy to have them as part of our church family.
Mitch and Briana Knowlton Terney and baby daughter Lilyana, from Las Vegas, are home visiting Briana’ parents and other relatives. It is the first that most of us get to see Lilyana who is now just over a year old. Do you think she will be spoiled? You betcha.
Mike Sutley, Russell Gile and Wade Gile have all been having medical tests. We hope that the doctors can determine the problems and all three have speedy recoveries.
Happy anniversary to Butch and Carmen Toby on Sept. 2. And a happy birthday to Rich Wilkinson and Brenda Love on Sept. 6.
I am wishing you a safe and happy Labor Day weekend with your families. For many of you, it will be the last big camping weekend of the season. Right, Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer?
Pray for our nation, the situation in Afganistan, our leaders and especially our military. We need to continue to be a strong nation, under God, and respected throughout the world.