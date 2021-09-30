The memorial service for Rich Wilkinson was held on Saturday, Sept. 25. Family members traveling home for the service were Mike and Brandon Wilkinson from Denver, Colo.; Ryan and Mariah Hall and sons, Daustin, Brayden and Trayvin from Great Falls, Mont.; Hannah and Alex Sechrist from Lancaster; and Hope Wilkinson from New York City.
Sheldon and Bernadene Quimby of Port Ewen, N.Y. spent the weekend with Jeannette Comstock and were here to attend the service.
The Men’’s Brotherhood Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant in Mansfield.
Remember to mark your calendars for the hay ride at the Whitneyville Methodist Church on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. with a hot dog roast to follow.
Ruth Ann Shumway is out of the hospital and is recovering at Broad Acres. If you haven’t sent here a card yet, it would be nice to send her one. Also send cards to others you know in the nursing homes as most of them are closed to visitors and a card would be cheerful for them.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lorraine Rusk. She is a sister-in-law of Ted and Martha Rusk.
Clyde Wimbrough spent a couple of days with his mother, Lenore Wimbrough. Clyde recently moved back to York from Texas so it is much easier to get home now, and Lenore appreciates that.
Is it just me or are the trees late in changing color this year? It seems like the weather is all mixed up this year.