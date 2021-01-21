News is short this week as everyone is staying home. It really is sad that the only time you get out is to go to the doctor’s or the grocery store. At least each day is getting a couple of minutes longer and soon it will be Groundhog’s Day.
On our healing prayer list this week we have Mahlon Smith who will be coming home from the Williamsport Rehab. He will be staying with his sister Linda Wheeler until he is able to return to his home. Pam English is on the list as she has to return to the hospital for a procedure. Eileen Dewey has two doctor appointments this week, as does Fred Kennedy. We will keep Steven Hand in our prayers.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Eleanor Moore. She was a member of our church family and will be greatly missed by all of us.
Sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Zeke Isaacson, brother of Beverly Jacobson and uncle to Janet and Dan Watters.
Happy birthday to Doug Farrington on Jan. 19, Rusty Fuhrer on Jan. 20, and Kathy Rice and Tim Wilkinson on Jan. 23.