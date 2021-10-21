Sunday was Laity Sunday with certified lay servants Krista Hand and Bill Duncan officiating the service. I enjoyed the messages that each gave, Jan Shumway was the reader with scriptures from Mark and Job.
Carmen Toby officiated at the East Canton Church. We miss her here at Whitneyville
A Harvest Dinner at the church Sunday at 5 p.m. was enjoyed by the church family and guests who attended. There was lots of good food and lots of good fellowship. A special cake was served to Pastor Bill for Pastor Appreciation Day.
Cantata practice will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. We still would welcome more singers.
Congratulations to Holden Kennedy and Kayla Mengee who were married on Saturday at the Beatitudes Barn in Canton. We wish them many years of happiness together.
Healing prayers are lifted for Ruth Henry, Diane Knowlton, John Boyd and Pam English.
Condolences are extended to the family and friends of Merrill Gerow and Bonnie Gerow; also to the family and friends of Marjorie Brion.
Jeffrey Hand will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 23 and Martha Rusk will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 24.
It is amazing that we are still having fall weather with sunshine and blue skies here in the middle of October. Here in Whitneyville, we have not had a frost yet. Enjoy it as we know winter is coming soon.