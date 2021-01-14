Whitneyville’s New Year’s baby was born on Jan. 4 to Jarrett and Courtney Stone, a baby girl named Haisley. Congratulations to the Stone family and welcome to Haisley.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bill Cleveland. Bill was a hard-working farmer and he will be missed by many. Cousins include Allan Hemker and Janet Martindale of Whitneyville.
Mahlon Smith is still on the healing prayer list. He says the therapy is tough but he is improving.
Happy birthday to Pastor Sandi Hemker and Millie Reibson on Jan. 17, Doug Farrington on Jan. 19 and Rusty Fuhrer on Jan. 20.
It is good to have some sunshine, although it is still cold. Sunshine always improves my attitude and that is good for me and anyone I am in contact with.
I know the COVID situation is depressing in many ways but try to find a “happy thing” in each day. Mine for today was that a neighbor, Krista, sent me some of her famous bread pudding. It brightened my day. How was your day?