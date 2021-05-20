I am happy; the weather has improved and I have been outside a lot. I still had to cover plants at night as it got chilly but this week it shows warmer nights so we should be able to leave the covers off.
Friday and Saturday, Doug, my tenant and friend, installed a new rail fence flower bed with wisteria and a mini rose. You can see it from the four corners here.
Sunday was a special service at church: Holy Humor Day. It is usually the Sunday after Easter but we had a conflict. Carmen Toby conducted the service and it was based on a circus theme. Carmen was dressed as a clown and several in the congregation were dressed in “circus” outfits.
Holy Humor Sunday stresses that Jesus would want us to be happy according to John 21. You should be happy in church and carry that joy out into the world.
Our joys and concerns this week included warmer weather forecasts, for Pam and Mike English coming to church, Pam is feeling better but still has a lot of healing to do, joy of birthdays for Joy Winkler, Atlas Hand, Arah Hand and Blaydin Hall, who is the son of Ryan Hall and my great-grandson.
Our concerns includes healing prayers for Helene Toby, Jackie Wagaman, Marian Butler, Cheryl Gould and Cynthia Benedict.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bill Wert, Wilfred Toby and Gavin Glimm. All of them will be greatly missed.
Lenore Wimbrough is spending some time in Texas with her son Clyde and family and daughter Sara and family.
The “Traveling Ladies” had lunch at Stella’s in Troy this week. Attending from Whitneyville were Carmen Toby, Reithia Starkweather, Delphine Copp and Eileen Dewey.
Jeannette Comstock attended the Widow’s Mite Luncheon at the Turkey Ranch on Thursday.
We’re glad to see the return of the Tioga County Fair, starting Aug. 9.