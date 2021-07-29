VIM is assisting Roseville in the clean up after the flooding this past week. Steve and Krista Hand are two of the volunteers from our church.
The community picnic, sponsored by the Whitneyville United Methodist Church, will be held on the church grounds on Aug. 16. Bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair and join us. Church is at 10 to 11 a.m. and the picnic will follow. In case of rain we will move to the social rooms. Hope you can join us.
It was good to have Allan and Pastor Sandi Hemker back in church. Allan is feeling better and Pastor Sandi is retired so they are back in their pew at church.
Kathy Fuhrer is having knee surgery on Thursday. Heal quickly Kathy, we will miss you at the organ.
Get well wishes go to Helene Toby, who is in the hospital, and to Carol Baker, who is recovering from a fall.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Vernon Miller. Sympathy especially goes to his wife Mabel who was injured in the same accident. Get well Mabel, we are sending healing prayers to you.
Chad and Teri Watters and family from California are visiting his parents Dan and Janet Watters and other relatives.
Ryan and Mariah Hall and sons of Great Falls, Mont. are visiting his parents, Roxie and Rich Wilkinson, Gary and Sonya Hall, grandmother Eileen Dewey (I can’t wait to see them) and Aunt Carmen and Butch Toby and other relatives. Due to COVID, it has be more than two years since we have seen them.
Kyle Umble and friend, Tiffany Brown of New Mexico, is moving back to the Westfield area. Kyle is the grandson of Kyle Knowlton, and great-grandson of Jeannette Comstock.
If you see Robert Benedict before Aug. 6 wish him a happy birthday. I won’t tell his age; you will have to ask him.