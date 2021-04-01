Happy Easter to all my reader friends. Enjoy the Easter Bunny and the egg hunts but remember to celebrate the Holy Week activities: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday when Jesus was crucified on the cross and the glorious rising of Christ on Easter Morning.
We celebrated Palm Sunday with the waving of palm branches and with loud ‘Hosannas’ according to scripture Mark 11, read by Lenore Wimbrough.
Sisters-in-Faith will host a Maundy Thursday service with a meal of soup, sandwich and dessert at 6 p.m. in the social hall followed by communion service at 7 p.m.
There will be a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at the church, and an Easter morning sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast. Regular Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m.
The Widows Mite Luncheon will be held at the Timeless Destination on April 8 at 11:30 a.m.
The Sisters-in-Faith will be held at the Church at 7 p.m. on April 8, hosted by Carmen Toby.
The Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held on April 10 at Perkins in Mansfield.
It is a joy that Sylvia Sumner celebrated her 66th year as an active member of our church.
We continue sending healing prayers for the Benedicts, Cheryl Gould, Butch Toby, Brett Shumway who had the stitches removed from his hand, and Alice Smith Blank.
Jeffery and Trisha Hand enjoyed a weekend away while grandma got to enjoy babysitting Henry.
Shawn Mittler is enjoying being home for awhile.
Gavin Knowlton enjoyed his birthday party hosted by his parents, Brett and Bridget Knowlton, on Saturday.
Pastor Donna Vaux will celebrate her birthday on April 5 and her husband Ken will celebrate his on April 7. Henry Hand will celebrate his first birthday on April 4 along with Fred and Dianne Kennedy celebrating their anniversary.
Are you enjoying the spring days? I am, especially the flowers and the sunshine.