The Wellsboro Building Supply suffered a devastating fire on Saturday, July 31. It destroyed much of their storage area and contents and the two apartments. Luckily the retail building did not catch fire and they will be able to remain open. Praises to the firemen and to the fact that no one was injured.
Ryan and Mariah Hall and their three sons of Great Falls, Mont. spent the week with his mother Roxie and Rich Wilkinson and other family members. We enjoyed a family dinner Sunday evening. It has been over two years since we saw them due to the COVID traveling restrictions. Ryan is my grandson and it was such a joy spending time with the great-grandsons, Daustin, Blaydin and Treyvin during the week.
Kathy Fuhrer is home recovering from her knee surgery and Rusty Fuhrer is also on our healing list.
Pastor Bill Baker said they enjoyed having their grandchildren visit and received word that they had arrived safely home. We keep his mother Carol Baker on our get well list.
Butch and Carmen Toby attended the Toby family reunion Saturday at the home of Butch’s cousins, Jan and Kathy Stever in Lindley, N.Y. His Aunt Helene Toby, who has been in the hospital, is now recovering at Broad Acres.
Wade Gile and McKenna McIntyre remain on our healing prayer list.
Happy anniversary goes to Bill and Jan Shumway who will celebrate on Aug. 9.
Happy birthday wishes go to Dennis McIntyre on Aug. 3, Robert Benedict on Aug. 6 and Louis Rice on Aug. 12.
Reminder: the Whitneyville Community Picnic sponsored by the church will be held on Aug. 15. Hot dogs, beverages and table service will be provided. Please bring a dish to pass and your lawn chairs. The community is invited as well as anyone who has lived in Whitneyville or are friends of Whitneyville. This includes the other churches served by Pastor Bill: Coolidge Hollow and Middle Ridge.