Sunday was the third Sunday of Advent and Janet Watters and Janet Martindale lit the candle of Joy. Carmen Toby filled the pulpit as Pastor Bill was away visiting family in the Carolinas. Her sermon on Joy inspired us all.
Saturday night the wind blew and many were without electricity throughout the area. Thank you and God bless the utility crews who worked out there is this kind of weather. We appreciate you.
Kentucky and the Midwest was hit by tornados with many being killed and towns destroyed. They need our prayers.
Tonya Wilkinson made a trip to New York City to visit her daughter Hope. Hannah and Alex Sechrist took the train in from Lancaster to meet them and spend the day in Manhattan.
I am happy to report that Tom Sumner had a good report from his heart doctor. Mike Sutley is feeling better. Theresa Gile is better and back to work.
We still have Ruth Henry, Lorraine Erway Jerry Rumsey, Ruth Parsons, Carmen and Butch Toby and Nicolle on our healing prayer list.
Russ Shumway was able to see RuthAnn Shumway for a nice visit.
Happy birthday to Reitha Starkweather on Dec. 13, Bill Shumway and Sylvia Sumner on Dec. 15, Cynthia Benedict on Dec. 16, Tonya Wilkinson and Valerie Baker on Dec. 17. There’s a lot of celebrating this week.
Have you driven to Whitneyville yet to see the life-sized Nativity on the Four Corners? I know you will enjoy it.