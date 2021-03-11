Another sunny Sunday as I write the news and by Wednesday it is supposed to get up to 60 – if you can believe the weatherman.
My snowdrops are up and looking so pretty and some people have reported that their crocus is blooming. And everyone has seen robins.
There are hundreds of deer coming out to feed now that grass is beginning to show in places. Carmen and Butch Toby enjoy going for rides and seeing the deer and other critters. Twice lately they have seen more than 200 deer. On Saturday night, friends and I saw 21 deer in one field.
The Widows Mite group will meet for their monthly luncheon on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins in Mansfield. This is open to any widow who would like to join the group.
Sister-in-Faith will meet Thursday evening at the church at 7 p.m. with Joy Winkler as hostess. Our study lesson is taken from the book “Boundaries” and discussion is led by Janet Watters.
The Men’s Brotherhood breakfast will start again April on the second Saturday at 8 a.m. at Perkins.
We continue sending healing prayers for Vernon Doud, Butch Toby, Carol Baker, Linda Duncan, Theresa Gile, Cheryl Gould and Bob and Cynthia Benedict.
My doctor appointments went well this week so I am good for another few months. With the COVID-19 restrictions, it seems like doctor appointments were the only things we got out for. Now that we have had our vaccine shots, maybe we can get out more. I need to see people.
Rob and Cyn Knowlton enjoyed having their son, Brett and Bridget Knowlton and sons, spend the day with them Sunday. It is always good to spend time with the grandkids.
Happy birthday to Keith Diehl on March 15, and Steve Hand on March 19.
Daylight Savings Ttime starts March 14 and we get to apring forward.
St Patrick’s Day is March 17, so wear green.