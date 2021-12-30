It is with a sad heart that I report that Elwyn (Butch) Toby, died on Dec. 23 after an extended illness. Butch is survived by his wife, Carmen Dewey Toby. They were married Sept. 2, 1972 and have lived in Whitneyville most of the 49 years.

Butch was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a craftsman who made pens, keychains and other items on the wood lathe. After becoming ill, he learned to knit and enjoyed making items for the Prayer Shawl Group. He was an active member of the Whitneyville United Methodist Church.

The viewing will be held at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. followed with the funeral at 2. The Whitneyville United Methodist Church will host a light meal and social time after the funeral.

Many families enjoyed gathering for Christmas over the weekend. Since COVID-19 prevented it last year, we all appreciated being together this year.

Rob and Cynthia hosted their family on Christmas eve. I hosted my daughters Carmen Toby and Roxie Wilkinson and Rob and Cynthia Knowlton on Christmas day. Lenore Wimbrough joined her son John and family on Christmas day.

Bill and Jan Shumway hosted their family on Sunday, Dec. 26. Tim and Tonya Wilkinson enjoyed having their daughters, Hannah and Alex Sechrist of Lancaster, and Hope Wilkinson of New York City home for Christmas Day.

Ted and Martha Rusk enjoyed having their son Kyle home. I am sure there were many more that I do not know about, but to me this is what makes Christmas so special — having families together.

Get well wishes and healing prayers go out to Mark Wagaman and to Carol Baker. We continue prayers for Celestia Fuhrer, Elliott Gile, Duane Cobb and Theresa Gile.

A surprise birthday party was held for Krista Hand on Sunday for her 60th birthday which is on Dec. 27. None of us can believe she is that old but she says it is “sad but true.” It is OK Krista, age is just a number.

Others celebrating birthdays this week are Allan Hemker and Kimberly Schloneger on Dec. 30, Makayla McIntyre on Dec. 31 and Mike Sutley on Jan. 2. Happy birthday to all.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy New Year.