Carl Smith and his grandsons, David, Lucus and Matthew Moore, enjoyed a couple of days at the Holiday Valley Ski Area in Ellicottville, N.Y. The skiing conditions were great and they enjoyed their time together.
It is good to have Bill and Jan Shumway home again. Bill said his shoulder was better and he no longer needed to wear the sling. Also, it is good that they can now visit his mother, Ruthann Shumway, at Country Terrace. As people receive the vaccine, some of the restrictions can be lifted. Their son Brett had an accident with a saw and had to have hand surgery. Prayers for healing, Brett.
Lenore Wimbrough is happy that the contractors are repairing the damage from the car hitting her house. The bow window is gone and replaced by two regular windows. Lenore also asked for healing prayers for Kathleen Wimbrough (John’s wife) as she has a broken arm from a fall.
Get well prayers are offered for Butch Toby, Carmen Toby, Jeannette Comstock and Eileen Dewey as they are scheduled for tests. Continued healing prayers are requested for Pam English, Theresa Gile and Steve Hand.
Sisters-in-Faith will be hosing the Maundy Thursday Service on April 1 at 6 p.m. in the church with soup, sandwich and dessert followed by the service at 7. We invite you to attend this service.
Good Friday Service will be led by Pastor Bill at 7 p.m. at the church.
Steve Hand will celebrate his birthday on March 19, Wade Gile on March 21 and Cynthia Knowlton and Caleb Gile on March 25. Happy birthday to each of you.