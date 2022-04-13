Have you missed me? I sure have missed visiting with you. I was in the hospital for the full month of March. I now am home and making a slow recovery. One of the best things of getting home was getting into my own clothes. One can get tired of the “beauty “ of those hospital gowns in a short time.

I must say that the treatment I received at the Troy hospital was wonderful. The staff was so caring and dedicated. The room I had was comfortable and I was able to have company.

Thank you to all who sent up prayers, sent cards, phone call, visited and supported me throughout this time and I hope you will continue as I still have a lot of healing to do.

Today I went to church for Palm Sunday service, my first outing except for doctor’s visits.

Fred Kennedy made it out also. He is able to drive now after several weeks of being homebound.

Others needing healing prayers are Larry Packer, Tracy Richardson, Brett Knowlton and Marty Baker.

This is Holy Week and the following services will be held. The Sister’s in Faith will host a Maundy Thursday Service at the Whitneyville Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Good Friday service will be held at the Coolidge Hollow Church on Friday at 7 p.m.

Coffee hour following church service was hosted by Janet Martindale and Lenore Wimbrough. I didn’t need any lunch after eating all the goodies.

The Widow Mite will meet on Thursday, April 14 at Timeless Destination at 11:30 a.m.

It is so good to have Jan Shumway home safe and sound after her business trip to India. She says we need to appreciate our country.

Jeffery and Trisha hosted a birthday party for their son Henry’s second birthday on Saturday, April 9.

Others celebrating their birthdays this week are Elliot Gile on the 12th, Eileen Dewy on the 14th, Logan Schloneger on the 16th, Alex Wimbrough on the 17th, and Brett Knowlton and Aaron Fuhrer on the 18th. Happy birthday to all.

Happy Easter to all my readers.