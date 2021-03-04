March has arrived and is known as the Windy Month, but it’s better than another Snow Month. Also the first day of spring is March 20, according to the calendar.
The sunny days this past week have started the snow melt. We will be happy to be rid of it but watch your cellars. This is the type of weather that will let water into the cellars.
The Lenten Bible Study, with Carmen Toby as the coordinator, got off to a good start with 10 present. The study meets on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at the church.
I’m happy to report that Steve Hand and Mahlon Smith are both doing much better. Sara Gazda called her mother, Lenore Wimbrough, and reported how much she has enjoyed her first week at home after 225 days in the hospital.
Prayers go with Jeannette Comstock, Theresa Gile, Carol Baker and Eileen Dewey this week as they all have doctor appointments.
Congratulations to Wilfred and Helene Toby, Butch Toby’s uncle and aunt, who will celebrate their 73rd anniversary this week.
Brandon Keck and family will be moving from Georgia to California this week. Brandon is in the Navy. Good luck on the move.
Happy birthday to Briana Knowlton Terney.