Merry Christmas to all my readers. May you enjoy the day with your families.

Sunday was the Fourth Sunday of Advent and Rich and Jane McGee lit the candle of Love. Christmas Eve the Christ Candle will be lit at the Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. There will be special music at the service and communion. Hope you can attend,

We continue healing prayers for Butch Toby, Mark Wagaman and Carol Baker. Also prayers for all of those with COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID. I am happy that I have had my vaccines and the booster shot and I still wear my mask in crowds.

Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of Bob Roby and Dave Roby.

Cynthia Knowlton enjoyed a week in Las Vegas visiting her daughter Briana and Mitch Ternay and granddaughter Liliana. While there they attended a show starring Reba McIntyre and Brooks and Dunn.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people in West Virginia and the Midwest states that were devastated with the tornadoes.

We wish George West a happy birthday on Dec. 24 and Jan Shumway and Jesse Gotschal on Christmas day and Krista Hand on Dec. 27.

I am enjoying my Christmas cards. Each card renews memories of the person sending the card. I am blessed with family and friends from throughout my life.

A special Merry Christmas to Natalie Kennedy for all the work she puts into publishing The Wellsboro Gazette. I have enjoyed working with you.

Editor’s Note: Merry Christmas to you, Eileen. I enjoy working with you and admire your dedication and love for your community.