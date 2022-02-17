Sorry I had no news last week. I usually gather news on Sunday morning at church and I spent Sunday morning in the ER. It was a minor set back and I am feeling better now.

The Widow’s Mite met at the Pizza Hut on Thursday. The ladies enjoy the social time together and also playing a few games of bingo.

The Men’s Brotherhood met for breakfast on Saturday at Perkins. Five men from Whitneyville attended.

Coffee hour following the church service was hosted by Tonya Wilkinson. We all enjoyed the goodies and the visiting after church.

Sunday, Feb. 27, we will be having a Soup, Sandwich and Dessert social following church service. Service is at 10 a.m. and we would enjoy having you join us for church and/or the social at 11.

Carmen Toby, Reitha Starkweather, Delphine Copp and Cheryl Gould enjoyed a trip to Lewisburg to shop at the Street of Shops on Friday. Bill and Jan Shumway have a “shop” within the shops and always have a nice display of items to purchase. If you haven’t made a trip there, it would be a good outing for you.

Mahlon Smith had a fall on the ice and broke his arm. He is also scheduled for some surgery so prayers would be appreciated for him.

Linda Wheeler is getting along well from her hip surgery and Carol Baker is also recovering well and looking forward to getting out and about.

Bill Shumway had shoulder surgery and is recovering at home. He is growling a bit because he is laid up. Bill is used to being a busy person.

We continue to keep Marty Baker, Dennis McIntyre and Shirley Dunkleberger on our healing prayer list.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lynn Gile. He is survived by his wife Elsie VanVliet Gile, sister Reitha Starkweather and brother Oscar Gile. Lynn grew up here in the village with his family being neighbors of ours. I baby sat him and watched him grow up and become a great family man. He will be greatly missed.

Happy birthday to Pam Reese. You might see her in the FSA office. Also to Luca Gile and Duane Cobb.