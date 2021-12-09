Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas Festival was held and I understand it was a big success. Congratulations, Wellsboro. I was not able to attend this year and this is my favorite event of the year.
The Cantata by the Psalm 100 Choir was presented at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon. Carmen Toby is the director of the choir and Kathy Fuhrer the pianist. It was followed by a social time in the fellowship rooms with lots of goodies supplied by the choir.
Sister-in-Faith will meet at Cheryl Gould’s on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
The Widow’s Mite Group will meet on Thursday for lunch at Perkins.
The Men’s Brotherhood will meet on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Perkins at 8:30 a.m.
Lenore Wimbrough’s granddaughter Amanda and Isaac Lopaz is visiting her for the weekend.
Tanya Wilkinson is taking a trip to New York City to visit her daughter, Hope.
Our healing prayer list includes Ruth Henry, Butch Toby, Mike Sutley Carol Baker and Lorraine Erway. We are happy that Jeannette Comstock, Theresa Gile and Bob Janeski are doing better.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mike and Vickie Bernard, who recently passed away.
Happy birthday to Pastor Bill Baker on the 9th, Reitha Starkweather on the 13th, Mackenzie Fuhrer, Bill Shumway and Sylvia Sumner on the 15th and Cynthia Benedict on the 16th.