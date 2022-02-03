The weatherman is predicting a 10 to 12-inch snowfall for Thursday. Now when I was a kid (many, many years ago), I would have been thrilled with that news. Now that I am older and wiser, I think “that sucks.” It is only the beginning of February and I am tired of being confined but happy that I have a nice warm house.

While I am on this subject, let us all thank — and say a prayer for — all the utility and highway workers who are out in the cold every day ensuring that we have warm homes and safe highways.

It is good to have Bill and Jan Shumway home and back in church.

Prayers for those scheduled for surgery include Marty Baker, Bill Shumway, Beatrice, Shawna Quimby and Brett Knowlton.

Healing prayers continue for Linda Wheeler, Emily, and Frank Shutter.

The family of Jerry Pierce thanks everyone for the sympathy extended to them during their time of loss. Jerry will be missed by all.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mark Wagaman. Jackie, his surviving wife, grew up here in the village and they have always been a part of the Whitneyville family.

The school bus driven by Bill Duncan was rear ended in an accident this past week. The children were taken to the Wellsboro hospital and checked for injuries and thankfully no one was seriously hurt. Please watch for school buses and for children walking, especially at this time of year when the roads can be icy.

Happy birthday to my good friend Jodi VanDergrift on Feb. 6.

Have a good week and let’s hope the weatherman is wrong, again.