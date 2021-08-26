As the old folks used to say, “Time sure went fast this summer.” Now it is me saying it. Parents and kids are school shopping as the kids will be back in school in a week or so – with or without masks seems to be the question. The last I heard it will be with masks. Our prayers go out for the safety of our kids, teachers and bus drivers.
I had a pleasant visit with Carol Baker one day this week. She had been to the doctor and Pastor Bill stopped with her on their way back to Broad Acres. She is looking good and hopes to go home in a couple of weeks.
Kathy and Rusty Fuhrer are back in church. Kathy’s leg is healing well and Rusty had his second cataract removed.
Beverly Jacobson was on the sick list but is home and feeling better.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Carol Redell. I know she will be greatly missed.
Happy birthday to Rhone Paris who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 17 and to Hannah Wilkinson Securest whose birthday was Aug. 23. Sherri Butters will be celebrating on Aug. 29 and Fred Kennedy on Aug. 31.
So much damage was done by the storms this past week. We need to be thankful for what we have and assist those that had damages and lost property. This is the time to support the Red Cross, Salvation Army and I understand that several Boy Scout troops are assisting in the clean up. God bless all of those that are giving of their time and talents.
We also need to pray for our national leaders and for the safety of the people trying to get out of Afghanistan. That whole situation is very disturbing.