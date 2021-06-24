Wellsboro did it – they held a successful Laurel Festival after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Congratulations to all who worked so hard to get this going this year.
I went to the crafts on the Green but did not make it to the parade. I understand it was very good with 26 queens competing and that it finished before the big rain storm came. Wellsboro has a rule – “Don’t rain on our parade.”
Sunday was a day to honor our fathers. Our church service was honoring both our Heavenly Father and our earthly fathers. Dianne Kennedy presented the men of our church with bread (in appreciation) and gloves (for all the hard work they do).
Butch Toby’s surgery went well last Wednesday and he now needs healing prayers. Carmen Toby will have a procedure Monday of this week and we send prayers for her and her doctor.
Healing prayers go out to Pastor Bill’s and Val Baker’s baby granddaughter Laura, who is having a rough start in life, to Jackie Wagaman following surgery and to Marian Butler.
Dan and Janet Watters will be celebrating their 49th anniversary this week. I can’t believe it; they are still kids to me.
Bill Duncan celebrated his birthday on June 20, Jeannette Comstock celebrated her birthday on June 21, Kay Gallagher and KD Jay will have birthdays on June 26. Happy birthday to all.
I told you earlier to mark your calendars; church time will change to 10 a.m. starting July 4. Join us if you can.