The sun is shining outside my window and it looks gorgeous out, but if I step out my door I could get blown away and it is still cold. So I can’t get carried away thinking spring by a little sunshine. But I know spring is coming.

Carmen Toby will be starting a new Lenten Bible study on March 1 at the church starting at 6:30 p.m. She invites you to attend.

An Ash Wednesday Service will be held at the church on Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. All are encouraged to come.

Sunday, Feb. 27, a Soup, Sandwich and Dessert meal will be held following the church service. The church service is at 10 a.m.; social at 11.

Steve and Krista Hand spent a week in Kentucky with VIM team helping to clean up and rebuild after the tornado that hit there They also spent a few days with Steve’s sister in South Carolina.

Sandy Griscavage is returning to her home here after spending time in Florida. It will be good to have her back again.

Tonya Wilkinson was treated to a “surprise dinner” at the Red Lobster in Williamsport one night this past week by her husband Tim and daughter Hannah Sechrist of Lancaster. Tim had to tell a couple of little white lies to pull this surprise on her, but it was worth it Tim.

Rob and Cynthia Knowlton are great-grandparents to baby Ronan James Knowlton. The parents are Gavin Knowlton and Keira Cannon. This makes Jeannette Comstock a great-great-grandmother.

Marty Baker has been transferred to Towanda hospital for therapy.

Valarie Baker’s sister Emily is doing better but still needs our healing prayers.

Also on the healing prayer list are Bill Shumway, Fred Kennedy and Elliot Gile.

Think spring.