It is Sunday afternoon and I am writing the news. The sun is shining but it is really cold out; it was -2 here this morning and I know that areas like Stony Fork are always colder. The weatherman is predicting our first big snow storm of the year. It is alright with me if he is wrong.
We have several birthdays this week – Sandi Hemker and Millie Reibson celebrate on Jan. 17, Doug Farrington on Jan. 19, Rusty Fuhrer on Jan. 20 and Kathy Rice on Jan. 23. Happy birthday to all of you.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sherry Courtney, who died this week. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Healing prayers are lifted for Carol Baker, Valarie Baker’s sister Emily, Marty Baker and Linda Wheeler who are both scheduled for hip surgeries and for Mark Wagaman who is still in the Williamsport hospital.
There are so many people ill at this time of year with colds, covid and surgeries that we need to take time to check on our neighbors and the elderly to be sure that they are OK. I know I appreciate the support group that I have that check on me.
I was sorry to hear that Mike Jonas of the Jonas Brothers has died, They were well known throughout the area for their musical talent.
There’s not much news this week, hopefully that means everyone is staying home and staying safe and warm.