It was announced Sunday that Pastor Bill Baker will be appointed Pastor at a third church, Middle Ridge, starting July 1. Church times will be worked out by the PPR committee for the three churches, Whitneyville, Coolidge Hollow and Middle Ridge.
The good news this week is that Cheryl Gould’s third operation on her eye was successful. Our prayers have been answered.
Dianne Kennedy has a new great-grandson, Jenson David Keck. Congratulations to the parents, Jess Keck and Caitie Worden.
Get well wishes go to Kathy Fuhrer who is now wearing a brace on her leg.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Duane J. Cobb. Duane was the son of Jack and Shirley Cobb and has lived in the Hills Creek area for many years.
Steve and Krista Hand spent a few days in South Carolina visiting his sister Jen.
I had heard that McDonalds now have really good cinnamon buns so we three sisters, Jeannette Comstock and I decided to have brunch there on Thursday. The rumor was right; the buns are good and we three sisters always enjoy being together.
Happy birthday wishes go to Beverly Jacobson on April 29, to Char West on May 1, Nathan Love and Elijah Hand on May 5. Happy anniversary to my grandson Ryan Hall and his wife Mariah on April 29.
Saturday was such a beautiful day for working outdoors. Many people were mowing lawns and cleaning up debris from the winter winds. Doug worked in the flower beds in my back yard getting them all cleaned and mulched. And Anjie got my deck scrubbed and ready for summer. And I got to sit and watch them. Lucky me.