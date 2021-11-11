Did you turn your clocks back as I told you to, or did you get caught in the time change?
Sarah Richards, daughter of Jeff and Dawn Richards, and Caleb Archer of Maryland are the proud parents of a son born on Nov. 2. Carson James weighed in at 6 pounds 11 ounces. Sarah is the granddaughter of Howard and Janice Richards which makes them great-grandparents.
One day last week I lost one of my hearing aides. Panic. I notified each place I had been to look for it. The next day the C&N Bank called me that someone had found it out front of the bank and brought it in. I want to give a big thank you to that someone for their good deed. There is not even a scratch on it. To me this is a miracle.
Jeannette Comstock, Dianne Kennedy and I went to the Jacob Brothers concert at the Mainesburg Church on Nov. 1. Allan and Sandi Hemker and Lenore Wimbrough, all of Whitneyville, also attended.
Beth Retosa and daughter Rachel, of South Caroline, visited her parents in Athens and also called on Roxanne Wilkinson.
Sisters-in-Faith will meet at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Eileen Dewey as hostess.
The Men’s Brotherhood will meet at Perkins for breakfast on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Healing prayers go out to Ruth Henry, Celestia Fuhrer, Trish Reese and Carter Knowlton. Also please pray for me since I have to go into the Sayre hospital this week for another test.
Sympathy goes to the family and friends of John Dunham. He will be greatly missed in Wellsboro.