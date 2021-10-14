Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.