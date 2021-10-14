Here I am on another Sunday afternoon. It is sorta dreary out there; it can’t make up its mind whether to rain or be sunny. It’s just a typical fall day.
Coffee Hour following church was hosted by Jeannette Comstock and Dianne Gill. They had wonderful fall snacks including pumpkin roll and cider. That was my lunch.
Next Sunday is Laity Sunday and the service will be led by Bill Duncan and Krista Hand. A harvest dinner will be held after church. It is a dish to pass meal and all are invited. I would like to see you there.
Cantata practice starts this Thursday evening at 7 p.m. If you like to sing and make a joyful noise unto the Lord, we invite you to join us. You don’t have to be a Methodist or live in Whitneyville. If you enjoy gospel singing, you qualify. Call me or email Carmen Toby for more information at btoby@ptd.net.
Tim Wilkinson is taking an auto mechanics course at Penn College in Williamsport and is loving it. Good for you, Tim.
The East Charleston (Whitneyville) Cemetery is in need of funds. The extra mowings required this year depleted the funds. If you would like to contribute, please make your check out to East Charleston Cemetery and mail it to Carmen Toby, 55 Scouten Hill Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. She will get it to the treasurer. If you would like to designate it as a memorial, specify that and it will be noted in the association books.
I want to wish an old friend a belated happy birthday. Mildred Corwin of Lawrenceville, better known to me and many others as Midge, was 99 the first part of the month. She worked at Cornell’s Feed Store for many years. I worked for the Farm Service Agency and we really enjoyed working with each other and “our farmers.” Happy birthday Midge.
Happy birthday to Jaylyn Hand and Leanne Mcintyre on Oct. 11 and to Susanne Cunningham and Dianne Kennedy on Oct. 17.
I do not have a get well list or traveling list this week. Hopefully that means everyone is in good health and staying home. Happy fall days to all of you.